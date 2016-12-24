No Likelihood Of Rain Yet, Says Met; Chandigarh gets dry December after decade

In Chandigarh on Friday. Jaipal Singh In Chandigarh on Friday. Jaipal Singh

IT IS a dry December in Chandigarh after one decade, say officials of the Chandigarh meteorological department. The department has predicted that the weather will remain dry for at least another week. No rainfall leads to further dip in the temperature, and once it rains, the temperature remains controlled, officials maintain.

Watch What Else is Making News



“As per the data available with us, we have recorded rainfall almost every year in the month of December since 2006,” Chandigarh meteorological department director Surinder Paul told Chandigarh Newsline. He said however, this year, there had been no rainfall and there seemed to be no likelihood of rain in the city for the next week.

On Friday, Chandigarh recorded maximum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 8.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the statistics available, last year in December 2 mm rainfall was recorded while in 2014 it was 95.2 mm. Rainfall has been recorded in December every year since 2006.

Paul said that the lowest minimum temperature so far recorded this month was 5.8 degrees Celsius and the highest maximum temperature recorded this month was 26.4 degrees Celsius.

Paul said that Chandigarh was also seeing colder nights than Shimla. “Even today, we have seen the minimum temperature in Chandigarh was 8 degrees Celsius and in Shimla the night temperature was 9 degrees Celsius,” he said, adding that the low night temperature in Chandigarh had been recorded earlier as well. The maximum temperature in Chandigarh, however, was more than that of Shimla.

According to the Chandigarh MeT department, the city has not also seen much colder temperature this year as compared to last year. “The reason for this is, we have not received any active western disturbances this year,” said Paul.

He maintained that the night temperature would go down by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

MeT dept officials said that the global weather system was responsible for the lack of western disturbances this year. “There are no favourable conditions which led to formation of western disturbances in Atlantic and Caspian sea,” said Paul. “We could see a western disturbance in January.”

Paul said that the city was not seeing any dense fog this year. “In coming days as well, shallow to moderate fog will be at few places in Haryana and Punjab,” he added.