No hike in parking rates from April 1: civic panel

Parking rates will not be hiked from April 1, the panel of Finance and Contract committee decided at a meeting Tuesday. Mayor Davesh Moudgil said the firm managing the parking lots owes nearly Rs 4.77 crore to the Municipal Corporation and added that several discrepancies such as overcharging and mismanaged parking were also found.

“First, they will clear the outstanding dues within a week. A detailed report will be submitted by Joint Commissioner Tejdeep Singh Saini after an inspection of all parking lots by April 15. Then, the matter would be placed before the general house for discussion whether rates have to be increased or not,” Moudgil said. The parking sites would be inspected according to the checklist of all terms and conditions for further due course of action.

The committee members also decided that an undertaking may be taken from the firm that mismanagement and overcharging would be avoided in future. Earlier, the plan was to hike parking rates to Rs 20 for the four-wheeler and Rs 10 for two-wheeler (for first four hours) were to be implemented from April 1.

At present, there are hourly parking rates. A two-wheeler owner is charged Rs 5 and four-wheeler is charged Rs 10 for first four hours. The rates increase every two hours. Moudgil said the panel also approved the six-fold penalty on the firm if haphazard parking is found. He said the new rates of penalty would be implemented after

April 15.

Committee to tell firm to withdraw bouncers

The panel decided that the firm may be asked to withdraw bouncers from the parking lots of sector 22 and 35 immediately.” To meet taxi stand owners it also decided that a meeting of all taxi stand owners would be called and their demands be heard. It was also discussed that an agenda consisting of different revenue models be brought to the forthcoming general house meeting in this regard.

