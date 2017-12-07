No evidence found in graft accused Chandigarh cop’s mobile phones

Representational photo Representational photo

THE CBI on Wednesday submitted before a special court that they have found no incriminating evidence in the mobile phone of Chandigarh Police Inspector Rajesh Shukla, who was arrested in a graft case.

The special CBI court was hearing an application filed by Shukla, wherein he had sought to release his two mobile phones which were confiscated by the CBI sleuths and were in CBI custody since 2014. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Gagan Geet Kaur, has now directed CBI to release the two mobile phones of Shukla as they are not required for investigation.

Rajesh Shukla was arrested by the CBI in September 2014 while allegedly accepting graft of Rs 10000 from a parking contractor.

The CBI had taken the mobile phones in possession and had sent them to CFSL at Delhi for examination in 2014.

Shukla’s counsel had then moved an application in the CBI court asking for the mobile phones to be returned. However, the CBI gave a reply in October, 2015 that the two mobile phones were sent to CFSL, Delhi in March 2015 and have not been received so far.

The CBI court then directed the CBI to submit the report of the CFSL.

The CBI in November submitted the report along with retrieved data of mobile phone and two SIM cards in a CD, which mentioned that nothing incriminating has been found from the mobile phones of Shukla and the mobile phones are not further required by the CBI.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App