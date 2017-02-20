No cycling tracks means there’s no free bicycle service in Mohali

A cycle track in Sector 39, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Sahil Walia A cycle track in Sector 39, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Sahil Walia

TO CONTROL the growing traffic problem, the administration was planning to start a free bicycle service throughout Mohali. The proposal, however, failed to see the light of day as it was never taken up by the departments concerned. Absence of cycle tracks in the city was said to be one of the reasons for the failure. According to an official of the district traffic police, they had proposed an idea that a free bicycle service should be started in the city under which the administration had to buy some bicycles and make bicycle stands in various parts of Mohali from where one could pick a cycle, go to his or her destination and deposit the cycle at the bicycle stand in that area.

“The idea was to minimise traffic volume, especially on the road which crosses through the centre of the city and is the busiest. We also wanted to engage NGOs and some educational institutes in this regard,” the officer adds.

However, an MC official says that in the absence of proper cycling tracks in the city, there was a fear of rise in accidents as the roads are very busy.

“In neighbouring Chandigarh, many cyclists have died in road accidents. In Mohali, we first need to prepare good cycling tracks which should be safe,” says the official.

A Greater Mohali Area Development Authority official says that no paper work was done by the departments concerned and it was an idea which was not pursued properly.