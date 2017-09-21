No begging, selling zones in select sectors to be part of pilot project

SSP Jagdale Nilambari Vijay and CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur during a meeting on Wednesday. Jaipal Singh SSP Jagdale Nilambari Vijay and CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur during a meeting on Wednesday. Jaipal Singh

SSP Jagdale Nilambari Vijay presided over a stakeholder meeting on community policy for safe childhood at the UT Guest House on Wednesday. In the meeting it was proposed to hold a regular quarterly community meeting along with stakeholders including Market Welfare Associations, Resident Welfare Associations, Senior Citizens Welfare Associations, police, school principals and teachers and other institutions.

The participants said Sector 34-35, Arome Chowk, Press Chowk, Sector 22-23, V3 roads along with traffic light points on the roundabouts need to be declared as no begging and selling zones to ensure safe childhood for each and every child. Patrolling before and after schools hours, especially in girls school, was proposed.

SSP Jagdale said: “I appreciate the commission’s efforts and initiative to launch community policing with focused objective of safe childhood in Chandigarh. I would like to assure complete help on behalf of the police. Community policing model can be set up in some sectors as a pilot project. And in this regard, a meeting can be setup next week for action plan. With the use of technology like Whatsapp group, collaborative community policing working group can communicate and update each other.”

CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur said: “Chandigarh had community policing programme earlier. The commission intends to re-introduce the concept of community policing to provide safe childhood to the children. Collaborative group including SHO, Beat Staff, RWA, Market Welfare Associations, Senior Citizen Sector Unit, personalities and institutions and activists and NGOs can regularly monitor and sensitise the area and act as a watchdog.”

It was also proposed to establish model child-friendly police stations in different regions of the city — Women and Child Unit, Sector 17, Chandigarh, Police Station Mauli Jagran and Police Station Sector 39.

The child-friendly police station should comprise representatives from State Legal Services Authority, Special Juvenile Police Unit, department of health services, women and child helpline, social worker and department of social work. One child welfare officer can be assigned as the nodal officer. The meeting was attended by representatives of RWA, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, Senior Citizen Welfare Association, UT Child Protection Society, District Child Protection Unit, CWC and principles of selected schools along with representatives of CCPCR.

