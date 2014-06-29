Nine personnel of Chandigarh Police booked by Delhi cops

Nine personnel of the UT Police crime branch have been booked by the Delhi Police under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting a person with an intention to secretly and wrongfully confine him) at the Rajouri Garden Police Station. Interestingly, the person who was allegedly taken into custody was a proclaimed offender (PO) of the UT Police and the fact came to light after he was released following the Delhi High Court orders.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rajouri Garden, Dr Eish Singhal said, “In the last week of April, motor-vehicle thief Deepak Khanna was allegedly taken into custody by a team of crime branch of Chandigarh Police on charges of theft. However, Deepak was not produced in the court even 24 hours after he was brought to Chandigarh from Delhi.”

Deepak’s wife Sonia Khanna filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court stating that her husband was illegally detained by the Chandigarh Police. After the hearing of the case, orders were passed by the Delhi High Court to register a kidnapping case against the Chandigarh Police officials for illegally detaining Deepak, which was done last week.

Deepak was released from the custody in the second week of May. However, sources in the UT Police told Newsline that Deepak was a proclaimed offender of the Chandigarh Police in a case of theft registered at Sector 34 Police Station.

The police team which was led by Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar consisted of nine persons. The CCTV footage of Deepak’s residence in Delhi clearly shows that he was coming out of his residence with S-I Kumar.

The Station House Officer of Rajouri Garden Police Station, where the case was registered about a week back, said, “the FIR has been registered by name but we have not made any arrests yet. We are verifying the facts”.

When contacted, S-I Kumar said, “Deepak is an informer and we brought him for investigation in the case to Chandigarh and his wife misunderstood it as his arrest.”

IGP R P Upadhyay said, “A case has been registered but we have not received any intimation from the Delhi Police yet. The case in High Court of Delhi is listed for July 4 and we will see what happens then.”

DSP (Crime) Jagbir Singh denied that any case was registered.

