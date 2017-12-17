Nine months of Congress govt: Challenge Captain to list 9 pre-poll promises that he fulfilled, says Vijay Sampla

Vijay Sampla. Vijay Sampla.

Union Minister and Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Vijay Sampla Saturday challenged Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to list at least 9 of his poll promises that he has fulfilled in the past 9 months in office. Sampla was addressing a press conference on the completion of Captain Amarinder Singh’s 9-month-rule in Punjab.

“Captain Amarinder Singh had made big pre-poll promises to farmers, youths, Dalits, traders, elderly women, backward classes, goverment employees and urban-rural voters, the nine major sections of society during Punjab elections. Now, he should tell which of those promises he has fulfilled,” said Sampla.

“Each and every section of the society is feeling betrayed, especially the farmers. This is the reason why 343 farmers have ended their lives since he took office on March 16. Some even have held Captain’s government responsible for their fate”, he said. The 9 major promises made by Captain — full loan waiver for farmers, ban on Kurki of agricultural land, ghar-ghar rozgar, Rs 2500 unemployment allowance, smartphones, house for homeless Dalits, eradicating drug menace within a month, increasing elderly and women pension to Rs 1500 and electricity at the rate of Rs 5 per unit for the industry — haven’t seen the light of the day, he said. Announcements, meetings and u-turns are what Captain Amarinder Singh did in his nine months in office, said Sampla.

Demonstrations, protest rallies, suicide, self-immolation, electricity cuts, road jams, attrocities on women, attrocities on Dalits, political vendetta are the 9 major achievements of the Congress govt in Punjab, he added.

“Now, the CM has released a “vision document” for urban areas. I wonder, if he could not keep the promises he made during Assembly elections, how will he fulfill this vision document? Local bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu couldn’t even clean up the garbage littered all over Amritsar in the past 9 months. Sewerage lines are choked, streets and roads are dilapidated and people in certain areas of Amritsar are still waiting for a resumed water supply. How will he transform Punjab then?”

Sampla urged the people to give a befitting reply to the Congress party’s attempt to hijack municipal elections by civil-police goondagardi by voting for Akali-BJP candidates in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and the 31 other local bodies on December 17, and make the alliance victorious.

