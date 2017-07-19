Nine months after rejecting Prakash Singh Badal’s offer, war widows get same grant from Captain

Nine months after 161 families of war widows in Punjab rejected a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each in lieu of land, announced by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, his successor Amarinder Singh too has put his stamp of approval on the same policy.

The policy change will be applicable to dependents of martyred soldiers besides permanently disabled soldiers of 1962 Indo-China war, 1965 Indo-Pak war and widows of 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Badal had, on October 14, made an announcement of a grant-in-aid of Rs 50 lakh each to these families as the state had not been able to provide 10 acre of land. The same day, Amarinder, senior Congress leader Sunil Kumar Jakhar and party MP Ravneet Bittu had met the family members of war widows, who were sitting on a dharna outside the official residence of the CM.

“They promised us that if the Congress forms the government, they would provide us at least Rs 1 crore each as nowhere in Punjab an acre of land is available for Rs 5 lakh. Jakhar had even invoked god stating that if they form the government, they would help the war widows’ families first of all. But now they have also done the same thing,” said Gursewak Singh, a resident of Dhuladdi near Nabha, nephew of 1965 war hero Sepoy Piara Singh.

Gursewak is the man behind the agitation launched by the war widows in May 2015, after waiting for the promised land for four decades.

Gursewak said, “I got a call in the morning from a spokesperson of the government before making the announcement. We have no option but to accept whatever is being given. We wish they had kept their promise but yet this government is better than the previous one. Despite making the policy change in October, the then CM did not pass on the benefit to us.”

As many as 1,500 war widows were allotted up to 10 acre of agricultural land or equivalent cash by the state as per a 1975 policy. But 161 families were not able to apply within the stipulated period. They were given a deadline of January 4, 2010, but were not extended the benefit as the state government did not have enough land available.

The government, in a statement on Tuesday, disclosed that the CM had okayed a grant of Rs 5 lakh in lieu of one acre of land, with maximum of Rs 50 lakh for 10 acre, as per individual

eligibility.

The Chief Minister also directed the Sainik Welfare Department to expedite the disbursement of the cash to provide the war widows with the much-needed relief, said the spokesperson, adding that Amarinder has reiterated his commitment to the welfare of the war widows, as well as ex-servicemen.

The statement said, “The Chief Minister has started connecting with all the war widows and ex-servicemen in the state on a personal basis through Demi-Official letters. The Chief Minister had been writing such letters, inquiring about their well-being, to the war widows and ex-servicemen since he took over the reins of the state.”

The Chief Minister has also set up a special ex-serviceman cell in the CMO, under his direct supervision, to look into various issues concerning them. He has also asked civil and police officials to extend full respect, assistance and recognition to ex-servicemen in the state.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App