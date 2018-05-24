NGT takes cognisance of Punjab AAP MLAs’ complaint on river water pollution

The NGT has been requested to issue necessary environmental directions to the state of Punjab. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The NGT has been requested to issue necessary environmental directions to the state of Punjab. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira Wednesday said that that Justice Jawad Rahim, Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), has taken cognizance of the complaint filed before the NGT by three AAP MLAs today.

“By doing so the NGT has become the complainant in this matter. The chairperson, NGT, has issued notice of motion to the Water Resource Ministry, State of Punjab, State of Rajasthan, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and others for 10.30 am tomorrow,” said Khaira.

The complaint, signed by Sukhpal Khaira, Mansa MLA Nazar Singh Mansahia and Bathinda Rural MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby, has urged NGT to take stringent criminal action against all industrial units responsible for polluting the waters of the state, including the Chadha Sugars and Industries Pvt Ltd at village Kiri Afghana in Gurdaspur district.

The complaint stated that there are very serious reports of grave and dangerous levels of poisonous pollution in the rivers, canals and drains has rocked the state of Punjab. “It all began from discharge of poisonous noxious molasses into river Beas by the Chadha Sugars and Industries Pvt. Ltd. The release of toxic poison wrecked havoc on aquatic animals particularly fish in the river Beas killing thousands of them besides endangering the special species of Gharials, Dolphins etc. in the river,” the complaint reads.

The NGT has been requested to issue necessary environmental directions to the state of Punjab to repair the damage and prevent further extinction of water species and spread of cancer, hepatitis etc. in the state and institute immediate remedial measures, including strict enforcement of international pollution norms on the industry of the state. The NGT has also been urged to direct the state of Punjab to ensure that no unchecked waste or water of villages and cities is discharged, into the rivers, canals etc.

