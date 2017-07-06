NGT asks MC commissioner, Jaypee garbage plant chairman to appear on July 11

National Green Tribunal. National Green Tribunal.

IN THE ongoing tussle over a garbage plant between the Municipal Corporation and the Jaypee Group, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation and chairman of the Jaypee garbage processing plant to appear in person before the tribunal on July 11.

The MC counsel on Wednesday placed before the Tribunal that Jaypee had not been processing garbage for the last three months even after the previous directions of the tribunal. The counsel placed before the Tribunal a videography on how the plant authorities were not taking the garbage for processing, due to which local residents were suffering.

The counsel for the Jaypee plant, however, told NGT that they were ready to run the plant even without a tipping fee and had also given a proposal to set up a compost plant. But the House did not agree and decided to terminate the contract.

After hearing both sides, the tribunal asked MC Commissioner Baldeo Purushartha and Jaypee plant Chairman Manoj Gaur to appear before the NGT in person during the next hearing. “I have been told that other than personal appearance, the tribunal has directed the Jaypee group to process the entire garbage until this issue is resolved so that it is not dumped at the dumping ground, causing problems to people,” said Mayor Asha Jaswal.

The MC had expected to get relief on Wednesday, thinking that now it would be easier for them to get the land vacated from Jaypee and bring in a new company in its place. However, things have deferred for them. “I know we had thought of getting relief but we can’t help it when the matter is in court,” the mayor added.

According to an agreement with the Jaypee group and orders of the NGT during previous hearings, Jaypee has to process the garbage. However, the civic body found that the company was processing only 10 per cent of the garbage and dumping the rest.

