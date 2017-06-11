Punjab: Next auction of 56 sand mines in first week of July

A day after cancelling the June 11 e-auction if sand mines, the Punjab government on Saturday said the auction would be conducted in the first week of July. A communique from the government said Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday directed the Department of Mining to take all steps to ensure fair and transparent auction of the 56 mines which will now be conducted in the first week of July.

A fresh notification for the e-auction of these mines would be issued next week, with a stringent check list to be provided online for strict compliance by the prospective bidders, according to an official spokesperson. The check list has been formulated keeping in mind all the relevant conditions necessary to ensure impartial, just and fair dealing through the entire auction process, said the spokesperson, adding that the Chief Minister had made it clear that any deviation from norms would be dealt with strictly.

The Chief Minister is himself keeping a close watch on the auction related activities, which will be monitored, as in the earlier case, by neutral and independent officials, from the judiciary and other departments, the release said.

