Newly-wed woman commits suicide, husband held, kin allege murder

ALLEGING THAT 26-year-old newly-wed Kiran Devi, who was reportedly found hanging from a fountain shower at her house in Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, on Wednesday, was murdered by her husband and in-laws, family members of the woman staged a protest outside GMSH-16 on Wednesday.

Kiran Devi, a resident of BDC-26, had tied the knot with Gulshan Kumar (28) last October. Gulshan, also a resident of BDC-26, was arrested along with his father Babbi and brother Bunty for dowry death. The three were arrested after a complaint was lodged by Kailash Ram, father of Kiran Devi, who alleged that ever since his daughter got married, she was being harassed by her husband, in-laws and other family members over demand for dowry.

As the protesters gathered outside GMSH-16 and blocked the dividing road of Sector 10/16, a team from the Sector 17 PS rushed to the spot. Sudhir Kumar, a relative of Kiran, said, “We are sure that our daughter was murdered and later hanged from the fountain shower in the bathroom. The police had shifted the body of our daughter to the mortuary in GMSH-16 without informing Kiran’s parents. We were only shown her face at the hospital. The height of the fountain is less than six feet and how can our daughter commit suicide while hanging from the shower. Kiran was being harassed since marriage. Though it was a love marriage between Kiran and Gulshan, Gulshan started harassing our daughter from Day One.”

The protesters ended the dharna when they were informed about the arrest of three of the accused, including Gulshan, and assured that the matter would be thoroughly investigated. Kailash Ram, who runs a roadside eatery, said, “My daughter Kiran and Gulshan had a court marriage in October 2017 against our wishes. Later, we accepted the marriage. Gulshan, who is unemployed, forced my daughter to bring money from me and once Kiran had taken Rs 1 lakh from my house without my knowledge. We had lodged a police complaint against the atrocities of Gulshan against Kiran at Sector 26 Police Station in January but later the couple worked out a compromise.”

Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO of PS 26, said, “Kiran’s body was removed by her husband, Gulshan, who rushed it to GMSH-16 where doctors declared her brought dead. We called the forensic team for inspection of the bathroom, where the woman committed suicide. In the post-mortem report, a panel of doctors also suggested that Kiran died due to hanging.” Kiran was cremated at Sector 25 Cremation Ground and a case was registered at Sector 26 police station.

