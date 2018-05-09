New twist in Shahkot tale: SHO says ‘ticket aspirant’ Dhillon was part of plot

Parminder Singh Bajwa (Express Photo) Parminder Singh Bajwa (Express Photo)

Even as the Congress government in Punjab is accusing SHO of Mehatpur, Inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, of being in cahoots with the Opposition and working against Congress nominee for Shahkot Assembly bypoll Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, the police officer on Tuesday accused senior Congress leader Kewal Singh Dhillon to be a part of the conspiracy.

Talking to The Indian Express over the phone, Bajwa said SSP Jalandhar (rural) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar had sent him to meet Dhillon with Sherowalia’s sting video in which he was allegedly settling a “deal with sand mining contractors.”

Dhillon is a close aide of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. He was a contender for the ticket from Shahkot. Bajwa has been in the eye of storm ever since he booked ruling party candidate Sherowalia in a case of illegal mining.

“Gurpreet Singh Bhullar sent me to Dhillon for giving my feedback to him. Dhillon was also a contender for the ticket. I gave him the sting video in pen drive so that it could be handed over to Captain (Chief Minister Amarinder Singh). Captain had promised Dhillon a ticket from Shahkot. Dhillon promised me DSP’s post. You all know how Rahul (Gandhi) gave Sherowalia the ticket when Captain had promised it to Dhillon,” said Bajwa.

Dhillon, however, denied Bajwa’s allegations, “All this is a bundle of lies. I have never met the SHO. I do not even know him. Captain sahib never promised me any ticket.”

Bhullar was not available for comments despite repeated attempts. He was conveyed Bajwa’s allegations through a text message also, but he did not respond.

Bajwa said he had “good relations” with SAD, AAP and Congress leaders. “I did all works of Rana Gurjit Singh for 10 years during Akali government. He loves me. I am linked to AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira and SAD leader Dr DS Cheema. I am close to all. I am close to Bibi Jagir Kaur also.”

The SHO, who avoided the media throughout Tuesday, said he was confined to his home. “My family took me home. My mother is in ICU. My brother has come here from Canada. My wife has gone to her parents’ house and my son and daughter are with me. They are not allowing me to talk to the media on the phone as they have been advised by the police.”

He said he would not return on his official duty as he was aware what the “government would do to him after May 30, the day code of conduct ends.”

“I have already sent my resignation. I will send a mail to my SSP on Saturday seeking extension of leave.”

