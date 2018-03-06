New rules for Chandigarh MC staff: Cycle your way to work on Wednesdays

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Commissioner Jitender Yadav Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Commissioner Jitender Yadav

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Jitender Yadav passed an order on Monday, making it mandatory for all officials and employees of the corporation to come to office only on bicycles every Wednesday. The commissioner said the move would help decongest city roads. An employees’ union has raised objection against the move though.

Informing all department heads of the decision at a meeting, Yadav said the employees would be allowed to leave office exactly at 5 pm on Wednesdays, the weekly cycle day. Those, staying at far-off places or on the outskirts of the city, have been exempted from using cycles but would be allowed to come to office only by public transport. No staffer would be allowed to bring private vehicles into the Corporation premises on Wednesdays.

Also, people, having “genuine reasons”, would be spared on medical grounds. The employees, having medical problems, have been asked to submit an application at the office of the commissioner by Tuesday. All department heads have been asked to ensure proper compliance of the order and make a report about those not using cycles.

Yadav also instructed the employees to use the cycle tracks and provide feedback on this facility. The commissioner informed the employees that the decision has been taken to promote cycling in the city as well as to ensure efficiency at work.

Harjinder Singh, vice-president of the Indian National Trade Union Congress, said most of the employees do not have cycles. “The seniors should have surveyed first whether all the employees have cycles or not. Wednesday is just the day after. And not many can buy cycles immediately. If they are promoting cycles, the government should provide cycles to employees who don’t have any,” he stated. Singh further stated that at least for two weeks, the traffic police should also be asked to create awareness.

“Merely constructing cycle tracks won’t serve the purpose. The traffic police should also create awareness. It becomes so risky to ride a bicycle in such heavy traffic when you cross the roundabout,” he added.

A senior official, however, added, “Employees can spend money on eating at a five star hotel but can’t purchase a cycle of their own? It becomes very reasonable and it is a good initiative.” There are some who would be borrowing cycles for the first day. “Since I don’t have a cycle, I will have to borrow it from my friend for this Wednesday. At least one week’s time should have been given before passing these orders,” an MC official said on condition of anonymity.

Taken up by the idea, Mayor Davesh Moudgil has suggested that even councillors should come on cycles on the day of the House meet. The mayor, who himself said that he, too, would come to office by cycle on Wednesdays, stated, “I would request all the councillors to start using cycles. Not only the congestion on city roads would be eased out but even from the health point of view it is good.” UT Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal, however, told Chandigarh Newsline, “Though I appreciate the idea, I will not be able to comment on it since I am not aware of any such order.”

Car-free day in 2016 failed to take off

In 2016, the UT Administration had planned to have a car-free day once a month. Even as 68 per cent respondents on the administration website were in favour of a car-free day, the project never saw the light of day. The administration had stated that certain people were not in favour of the car-free day. According to the project, the use of private motorised vehicles had to be banned throughout the city from 7 am to 2 pm and the residents told to ue cycle or public transport for commuting.

In December 2015, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had observed a car-free day. Several judges and employees of the High Court either walked or used cycle to reach the court.

