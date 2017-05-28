New rates for ortho-implants at PGI to be applicable from June 10

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has decided to fix the cost of ortho-implants required for surgeries like total knee replacement and hip replacement. The new rates will be applicable from June 10.

A senior PGI official said on Saturday that as per the new rates, base total knee replacement will now cost Rs 65,000 approximately instead of Rs 1,00,000. “Similarly, base total hip replacement cemented will cost Rs 40,000 instead of Rs 70,000 and uncemented at Rs 60,000 instead of Rs 90,000,” the official said. PGI officials said that cheaper equipment will be provided through the Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) outlets. Currently, there is no mechanism to check the rates of ortho-implants and officials said that the patients had to pay huge amounts to the private vendors.

Recently,a committee was also constituted by the PGI to put a cap on the rates for the ortho-implants. The new mechanism will also end the practice of doctors who used to refer the patients to private companies for ortho-implants. According to PGI officials, the AMRIT outlets will provide medical equipments required for elective surgeries like knee and hip replacement.

The PGI last year also brought a new mechanism to provide cheaper stents to the patients. The administration in the directions had said that all the private vendors who were earlier supplying stents for angioplasty and stenting would supply their material through AMRIT pharmacy store located at PGIMER. The AMRIT became as the lone selling authority for stents at the Institute.

There are several outlets of AMRIT pharmacies at the Institute. The first AMRIT outlet was opened at PGI, Chandigarh, in April 2016. According to PGI, these outlets serve a large number of patients from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and other parts of North India by providing branded medicines at a discount ranging from 30 per cent to 60 per cent.

