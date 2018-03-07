New MC rule on cycling kicks in today: After complaints, commissioner says women staff can use public transport

Two-wheelers parked at MC office in Chandigarh (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Two-wheelers parked at MC office in Chandigarh (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

Women employees of the Municipal Corporation have forced Commissioner Jitender Yadav to relent slightly on his edict on cycling to work on Wednesdays. Amid representations by women employees — there are 1,000 contractual and regular female staff in the MC — to their department heads that this was an impossible mission for them, Yadav said those who could not cycle or did not have bicycles should use public transport to come to work.

Many women employees had conveyed to their department heads that they did not know how to ride a bike, or were apprehensive of coming to work on cycles over long distances at peak office hours, that too in office wear such as saris or salwar suits.

“Women staff can use public transport,” Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline.

A woman superintendent, on condition of anonymity, said, “I have been commuting on Activa for about 20 years. How can I ride a bicycle, that too amid heavy traffic? The cycle tracks do meet at the roundabout which sees heavy traffic in the morning hours.”

She added, “Also, if we have to use public transport, I feel that MC should arrange an all-women bus so that we feel comfortable. Most of us use private vehicles because we feel safe. Otherwise, travelling in crowd is risky. I have thought of coming in an auto-rickshaw with my colleagues.”

There were some who said pedalling to work was difficult in a suit and sari and it would be really tiring. “Already there are so many household chores to do in the morning. We even have to ready kids for school other than seeing off the husband for work. After all that, using a cycle or public transport would not just make us reach late but also would be highly tiring,” a woman computer operator said.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil supported the Commissioner’s move and said, “Kabhi na kabhi to har kisi ne cycle chalayi hi hai. Abhi chahe public transport se aa jaayen…. Par aadat daalni chahiye cycle ki bhi. Sehat ke liye achha hai.”

Yadav on Monday had passed an order that it would be mandatory for all the employees to cycle their way to work on every Wednesday. He had said that those who stay at far-off places or on the outskirts of the city could use public transport. The idea behind passing these orders, as per the Commissioner, was not just to decongest city roads but to encourage a healthy living.

