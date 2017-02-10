New film by Ram Rahim tax-free in Haryana

The Haryana government on Thursday exempted the film, Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab-MSG Lion Heart-2, made by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, from entertainment duty. The first film made by him was also declared tax free by the state government. Two-hundred prints of the movie were given exemption under Section 11 of the Punjab Entertainment Duty Act, 1955, for one year in the state. Last October, the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in Rajasthan had announced its decision to make the film free from entertainment tax. It is set for release on February 10.

The dera chief had helped BJP during the 2014 Haryana election to form government for the first time with majority. In the recent Punjab polls, the dera announced its support for the SAD-BJP alliance.

Dera Sacha Sauda spokesman Dr Aditya Insan said there is a sense of disbelief that the film has not been made tax-free throughout the country. “It is a film with a social message. It is based on the theme of surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army. The aim is to create public opinion. The question should be why it is not tax free all over the country. Patriotism needs a boost.”