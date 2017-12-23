New addition to the armour of UT Traffic Police personnel: Body-worn cameras

Chandigarh Police has recently procured body-worn cameras in order to enhance transparency in its functioning. Express Photo Chandigarh Police has recently procured body-worn cameras in order to enhance transparency in its functioning. Express Photo

CHANDIGARH TRAFFIC police on Friday decided to conduct challan drives against traffic offenders under the eyes of a body-worn camera, placed on the body of the challaning officer, in Chandigarh.

A total of 104 such cameras have been distributed among 88 head constables, sub-inspectors and 16 inspector-rank officers. These camera devices have the battery back-up of four hours and in-built 32 GB memory cards. Once the memory card of a device is full with recording, it would be transferred to a computer, which would be kept safe for a stipulated period of more than one year. The recording of these cameras would be kept at Traffic Police Lines, Sector 29. Senior police officer said, “The main purpose behind adopting this method is to curb the malpractice of corruption among the police, bringing transparency in the challan process and fixing the accountability of general public to not indulge in violence with traffic police personnel when they issue challans.”

DIG (UT) Dr OP Mishra said, “Indeed, there are complaints of malpractice against traffic police personnel at the time of issuing the challans. But, at the same time, incidents were also reported when police personnel were assaulted at traffic nakas. The body-worn cameras will work in two ways. First, it will record the moments and challaning process of a traffic policeman. Second, it will record the reaction of traffic violators.”

SSP (Traffic) Sashank Anand said, “The wearing of body-worn cameras for all challaning officers will be compulsory at traffic nakas. No one will be allowed to switch off the camera. A common person can also told a challan officer to conduct the challan of his/her vehicles while putting the body-worn camera in working mode.”

In the recent past, Chandigarh traffic police have been caught on video recordings showing them taking bribe on the pretext of letting off the traffic violators. In one of the incidents, a sub-inspector (SI) was shown accepting Rs 500 and then returning Rs 200 to a man, who was caught for riding motorcycle without wearing helmet. A probe was ordered which revealed that the SI had challaned the vehicle, took a fine of Rs 300 and returned the balance of Rs 200 to the violator.

‘Don’t pay fine on the spot’ Chandigarh traffic police have appealed to people not to pay fine for any traffic challan to any challaning officer on the spot. Anand said, “We have stopped the practice of taking fines on the spot. Every traffic violator – be he/she belongs to other states or from Chandigarh – will dispose of the challan at Traffic Police Lines in Sector 29.”

