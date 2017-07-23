‘Nek Chand’s work is incomparable and will remain so forever’

Nek Chand’s art works at Gobind Thukral’s house in MDC Sector 4, Panchkula. (Express/Hardik Abrol) Nek Chand’s art works at Gobind Thukral’s house in MDC Sector 4, Panchkula. (Express/Hardik Abrol)

At justice Amarjeet Chaudhary’s home in Sector 6, Panchkula, three Nek Chand sculptures, made of cement and colourful broken tiles, adorn the front lawn, overlooking the entrance: a chowkidaar, a gardener and a duck. Justice Chaudhary remembers the exact date, June 1, 1981, on which Nek Chand gifted these sculptures to him, and since then, they occupy a special place in his home, bringing back the many special moments they shared.

Justice Chaudhary first met Nek Chand way back in 1970, when he was practicising as a lawyer and used to occasionally visit the Rock Garden, which was still being made then and it’s there that he met Nek Chand and the two became friends over several visits. “He was a respected and a straightforward person and not to forget, extremely humble despite his stature. So, it was easy to get along with him. Although we weren’t in constant touch and would meet occasionally, sometimes he would come to my place or I would visit him, the bond was always strong and special,” recalls Justice Chaudhary, adding how he would look for something artistic and creative to gift Nek Chand.

One incident that remains etched in Justice Chaudhary’s memory is the time in 1998. “It was my nephew’s wedding. He was the ADC to the then Governor of Himachal Pradesh, V S Rama Devi, who was present at the wedding, as was Nek Chand. Both of them met and bonded over due course of the wedding and she was extremely impressed by his work and art. When she was heading back to Shimla, Nek Chand presented her with eight or nine sculptures and Rama Devi was really moved by his gesture. Now, that really says about the kind of person Nek Chand was.”

Justice Chaudhary said as an artist and creator, Nek Chand was unique. “His work is incomparable and will remain so forever. I consider myself fortunate to have known him personally and to have seen the magician at work. He was extravagantly generous, kind and humble, and those are rare qualities in today’s times.”

