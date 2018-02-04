Nek Chand’s work is a joyous experience: Shikha Mittal

He (Nek chand) mostly transformed objects like broken tiles, bangles, stones, vehicle parts and rags into works of art, says Shikha Mittal. (Express photo) He (Nek chand) mostly transformed objects like broken tiles, bangles, stones, vehicle parts and rags into works of art, says Shikha Mittal. (Express photo)

Written by Vanita Arora

“NEK CHAND played with materials like a true artist. He mostly transformed objects like broken tiles, bangles, stones, vehicle parts and rags into works of art and brilliance. With his determination and focus, he created many masterpieces and we are so privileged and honoured to have some of his works in our home,” smiles Shikha Mittal.

At their Sector 9 home in Chandigarh, many sculptures, gifted by Nek Chand, add to the beauty of the sprawling green garden, with many of the works accentuated by fresh flowers of the season.

Mittal recalls the special relationship the family shared with the creator of the Rock Garden, describing Nek Chand as a kind, giving and calm individual.

“He gifted many of his works, be it the sculpture of a chowkidaar, figurines with planters, etc., to my father-in-law, who was a judge, at my wedding. Each work is unique and special. He took personal interest in doing all the decorations of our wedding and I was extremely happy and proud. I remember him as a talented man full of life. He received so many awards, accolades and honours for his amazing work, with his work showcased at exhibitions across the world, yet he was so humble. His legacy is part of our home and we cherish it. We feel proud that he personally gifted us all these art works, which we preserve with love and care,” she says.

Mittal adds how every guest, who visits their home, is taken for a visit to the Rock Garden, and each time they look at his creations, figures of dancers, musicians, birds and animals, waterfalls, it is a new experience.

“Many visitors are overwhelmed by the energy at the Rock Garden. The mirrors, swings, people enjoying the artistic endeavour, his work is a joyous experience and I hope the future generations will cherish this legacy.”

