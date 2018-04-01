‘Nek Chand made instrumental contributions for the community’

Nek Chand’s works at Gulshan Girdhar’s home in Sector 44 Chandigarh. Nek Chand’s works at Gulshan Girdhar’s home in Sector 44 Chandigarh.

Five of Nek Chand’s creations grace the home of Gulshan Girdhar in Sector 44, Chandigarh. Girdhar’s relationship with Nek Chand was established in the early 1980s, when he used to work at the UT Secretariat, as a result of which Girdhar got an opportunity to interact with the creator of the Rock Garden on various occasions. “I remained in touch with him until his death,” says Girdhar, adding that two days before Nek Chand passed away in 2015, he visited him to extend an invitation for a government event.

Girdhar says that he admires, loves and appreciates Nek Chand’s work for its creativity and uniqueness. “He liked to give his works for display at public places. But, he’d be hesitant if someone asked him to give it for personal use,” adds Girdhar. “Ek parivar ko khush karne ke liye main unko public ki aankhon se door kar raha hun (To make one family happy, I am withdrawing the works from the public’s eyes),” were Nek Chand’s thoughts according to Girdhar.

“At weddings, people would ask him for photographs and he’d remark that he is a common man. He never felt that he was an important personality.” Even so, Nek Chand gifted five of his sculptures to Girdhar. “I would come back home on some days and find his sculptures.”

Out of the five sculptures, four are of birds and one of a man. The sculptures are made of broken plates and tiles, cement and bangles and are showcased across Girdhar’s residence, from the gate to the garden. “We shared a relation of love and affection, both officially and unofficially. He was humble, down-to-earth, dedicated to his work and made instrumental contributions for the community. He used to feel proud that he is contributing to Chandigarh at such a low cost.”

