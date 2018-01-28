‘Nek Chand has enhanced the beauty of Chandigarh’

School children click their photos with the photo of Late Nek Chand during the celebration of Nek Chand Day Festival 2015 at Rock Garden in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) School children click their photos with the photo of Late Nek Chand during the celebration of Nek Chand Day Festival 2015 at Rock Garden in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

“KNOWING A great man like Nek Chand has been an honour for me,” says Ranbir Singh, who had known the creator of the Rock Garden for several decades, with the two families also being close to each other.

Singh says he has never ceased to be surprised by the artistic creations and varied elements at the Rock Garden and the ideas and inspirations that motivated Nek Chand. “As I was close to him and in constant touch with his work, it was easier to understand his thoughts and also respect his creations,” reflects Singh, adding that Nek Chand’s passion towards his work and using waste material to create a work of genius had made him such a great artist. “If you look at his work closely, you will realise how intricately he has used rags, broken bangles, pebbles, stones to create such varied works, with minute detailing, be it the chowkidaars, ducks, et al,” adds Singh.

Describing Nek Chand as a calm and composed man with a positive and happy attitude towards life, Singh adds that despite success and popularity across the world, Nek Chand had always stayed humble and grounded. “Nothing could keep him away from his passion, be it ill-health or practical issues. Even in his last days, Nek Chand was seen at the Rock Garden looking after his precious pieces. This was the dedication and focus towards his work that needs to be respected,” shares Singh.

“Nek Chand and Rock Garden have enhanced the beauty of Chandigarh and we must honour the effort and creativity by preserving it and adding to it,” says Singh while showing some of the works of Nek Chand that grace his home in Mohali. “These remind me of his art, generosity and I feel his presence around me. It’s been an honour to share so many precious moments with him,” he adds.

