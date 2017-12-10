‘Nek Chand created everything on his own…his creation brought fame to our city and country’

Wing Commander Vishnu Sharma with his wife Shipra Sharma and Anuj Saini, son of Nek Chand. (Express) Wing Commander Vishnu Sharma with his wife Shipra Sharma and Anuj Saini, son of Nek Chand. (Express)

“I remember Nek Chand as a legend of creativity, a simple man and a down-to-earth human being,” says Wing Commander Vishnu Sharma, who met Nek Chand in 2008, when he first visited the Rock Garden with his family and was fascinated by the beauty and expanse of the space.

“Since that day, I wanted to meet the creator of this unique place and it was possible when I went to the Rock Garden for the second time, and it remains a memorable experience,” recalls Sharma, adding how the fantastic and creative use of scrap, waste, bangles, broken tiles, stones never ceases to amaze and fascinate him, “and what’s more, it is the vision and work of one man”.

For Sharma, Nek Chand was a father figure, guiding and supporting him through highs and lows of life. “We have a beautiful relationship with his family now and I respect and love Nek Chand both as an artist and a human being.”

Sharma recalls that he had a great wish and dream to create a mini-Rock Garden at the Air Force Station, 126HF, for which he approached Nek Chand, who inspected the front lawn of the station for the work. “As we couldn’t afford any funds for the garden, Nek Chand, understanding my intention and desire, decided to gift many of his works for the garden at the station. It was his generosity that the dream of a mini-Rock Garden at the Chandigarh Air Force Station was realised in 2009,” says Sharma.

Describing the Rock Garden as a creation like none other, Sharma says the need of the hour is to preserve and promote the space and also encourage the young to understand Nek Chand’s work and creativity, using nothing but waste materials.

“Nek Chand created everything on his own and his creation has brought fame and recognition to our city and country and put Chandigarh on the international map. I admire the art as well as the artist with all my heart,” adds Sharma. Apart from the works for the Air Force Station, Nek Chand also gifted a few works to Sharma, when he was posted out of Chandigarh.

“They are an integral part of our lives, which I will always cherish,” says Sharma.

