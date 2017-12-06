Negi rallies into quarter-finals

A player makes a return during a match in the Roots-AITA Talent Series (TS-7) Tennis Tournament at Roots Tennis Academy, Zirakpur, Tuesday. (Express Photo) A player makes a return during a match in the Roots-AITA Talent Series (TS-7) Tennis Tournament at Roots Tennis Academy, Zirakpur, Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Continuing his fine form in the tournament, Subh Negi stormed into the quarter-finals with an east 6-0, 6-2 win over Rishi Dahiya in the boys’ U-16 singles category in the Roota-AITA Talent Series (TS-7) Tennis Tournament played at Roots Tennis Academy, Zirakpur.

Playing with control, Negi dominated the proceedings in the opening set and won the set 6-0. The second set too saw Negi showing his supremacy and the youngster pocketed the second and final set 6-2 to seal his spot in the quarter-finals. In another match in the same category, Mankirat Singh ended the challenge of Yash Solanki with an easy 6-0 6-0 win. Singh blanked Solnaki 6-0 in the opening set of the match before winning the second set with an identical margin to complete the win. It was easy going for Samarbir Singh as he scored a 6-3, 6-1 win over Mehtaab Singh to book his berth in the quarter-finals. Samarbir made a confident start in the match as he won the opening set 6-3.

Samarbir continued his dominance in the second set and won the set 6-1. Navya Verma fought his way hard to carve out a 6-7 (10), 7-5, 10-7 win over Rakshit Dhankar in a three-set match to enter the quarter-finals. Both players matched each other in the opening set before Dhankar won the set in tie-break. The second set too saw both players playing with control and Verma won the set with a narrow margin of 7-5. The third set too was a close one before Verma won the set 10-7 to rally into the quarters.

In the boys’ U-14 singles category, Debasis Sahoo scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over Uday Verma to enter the quarter-finals. Sahoo won the opening set 6-3 before claiming the second set 6-4 to complete the win.

In another match in the same category, Aditya Goyal ended the challenge of Kartik Kumar with an easy 6-0, 6-1 win. Goyal stamped his class in the opening set to win the set 6-0 before winning the second set 6-1 to advance further in the tournament. It was also an easy day for Aryan Arora as the youngster registered a 6-2, 6-3 win over Aditya Chauhan. Arora pocketed the opening set 6-2 with ease before winning the second set 6-3 to enter the quarter-finals.

