Nearly 50 per cent govt schools in Chandigarh have no heads: PIL

Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 21, Chandigarh. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 21, Chandigarh. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

EVEN AS a PIL on the state of government schools says over 50 per cent of them are headless, it has come to light that the UT Education Department has appointed officiating principals and heads or in-charges at a majority of these schools.

On April 17, the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a notice to the UT Administration on a plea seeking appointment of principals and heads at government schools in Chandigarh. It has also asked the administration to respond to the plea on May 9.

The plea stated that 60 out of 115 government schools have no principal. However, the number is 52 as the PIL had included eight government primary schools by mistake.

According to the education department, primary schools do not have principals or heads. They only have in-charges as is clear from the reply to the Right to Information Act application filed by the petitioner. What cannot be ignored, however, is the PIL’s concern over the quality of education and study environment in schools without principals and heads. “The department has acted cleverly and appointed senior lecturers to these posts. They have to carry out the duties of a principal or head, but don’t come within that pay scale. How long can a teacher remain motivated?” said Swarn Kamboj, President of the UT Cadre Education Employees’ Union.

According to information, 18 posts of principals at government model senior secondary schools (GMSSS) and government senior secondary schools (GSSS) are lying vacant. Of them, 11 have officiating principals, two in-charges and one is handled by DDO. The remaining four, including GMSSS-21, GMSSS-40, GMSSS-47 and GMSSS-Sarangpur, are headless. Teachers said the only way to solve the issue was to clear the seniority list and have a proper promotion policy.

“A school without a head affects the students largely, besides being a complete administrative mess. While I’m able to handle my school without any hassle and handle projects from the department, too, a proper seniority list is the answer to all the problems,” said a senior teacher, who is officiating as principal.

“The long-term solution of filling these posts is regular meetings of the DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee). Even the department can approve the list of prospective school heads or principals in advance so that whenever a post is vacant, the head will be provided the very next day,” said Arvind Rana, President of SSA Teachers’ Welfare Association.

The RTI reply also highlights that 24 posts of school heads are vacant in government model high schools and government high schools. Among these schools, seven have officiating heads, four in-charges and 13 are running without any supervision.

As many as 11 posts in government model middle schools and government middle schools are vacant. Of these, 10 have in-charges and one, GMS-Pocket No 6, does not have a head. Among these schools are many periphery institutions where the rate of crime is high among students and board exam results have gradually taken a hit over the years. For example, GMSSS, Sector 38 (West) was the worst performing school in 2017. This school does not even have an officiating principal let alone a principal. Rajender Pal Kaur is the in-charge of the school that recorded a pass percentage of 16 in 2016.

The department said the reply to the RTI application has been widely misinterpreted and it was quickly trying to fill up the vacancies. Rubinderjit Singh Brar, Director, School Education (DSE), said of the 40 posts of principals at senior secondary schools, 37 were sanctioned by the government. Similarly, there were 53 posts of heads in high and middle schools, out of which only 45 were sanctioned. “We’re waiting for these posts to be sanctioned. There’s a stay by the Chandigarh Administrative Tribunal on these posts. The posts, which are being called vacant, have officiating principals and heads,” he pointed out, adding that the department was also in the process of promoting 16 senior lecturers to the post of school head. The DPC will complete the process by April 25.

