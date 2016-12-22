Nearly 50 in the fray for nine nominated councillor posts in MC

A DAY after the BJP made a clean sweep by clinching 20 of the 26 seats in the Municipal Corporation elections, many BJP members, including the wife of former Union Minister Harmohan Dhawan, are now keen on entering the House as nominated councillors. In the 36-member house, there are nine nominated councillors. One member is the Member of Parliament — at present Kirron Kher of the BJP. The nominated councillors have been given voting rights and they hold the key in electing the Mayor. For getting a Mayor elected, a party needs 19 votes. The BJP already has a majority in the House.

Satinder Dhawan, wife of Harmohan Dhawan, Kailash Jain who is BJP spokesperson, Pardeep Bansal, BJP mandal president, Davinder Aulakh who is former BJP vice president, Mayank Mishra who handles the public relations of MP Kirron Kher (in the category of journalist), former BJP councillors Sat Parkash Aggarwal and Des Raj Gupta are all in the ray for the posts of nominated councilllors.

The chairman of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, Charanjiv Singh, Kamaljit Singh Panchi, president of Sector 17 traders’ association have applied. Former nominated councillor Surinder Bahga has also applied for the nominated councillorship again.

They are among nearly 50 people who have applied for nine nominated councillors, including former IAS and IRS officers. Although the final list was expected to be declared Wednesday, due to UT Administrator V P Badnore being out of town it is now likely to be announced Thursday.

Parties have been debating on this issue since the concept was introduced. While the nominated councillors, as per the Act, are experts from different professions, the ruling party generally gets those affiliated to it, tilting the scale in their favour.