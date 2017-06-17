Near Ghruan Village 761 ACs go missing from godown, company official feels the heat

Illustration by CS Sasikumar. (File) Illustration by CS Sasikumar. (File)

THE CITY may be experiencing a slight dip in the temperature but there is a man who is feeling the heat. This poor soul is in charge of an electronic goods godown of his company and is all at sea as 761 air conditioners have gone missing from the godown. The godown is situated near Ghruan and the police are now in hot pursuit of unknown persons suspected to have stolen the ACs.

Ram Parkash Singh, area operations head of Traiva India Enterprises Limited, has lodged a police complaint that they had stored ACs and other electrical items, including coolers and fans, at a godown near Ghruan village. Later, the company decided to shift their goods to another godown at Chalaki village near Morinda.

However, while they were shifting the electrical items to the new godown, they found that as many as 761 air-conditions were missing. They grilled their security guards but did not get any satisfactory reply.

The investigating officer (IO) of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Kulwinder Singh, said that they had registered a case against unknown persons under sections 457 and 379 of the Indian Penal Code. Asserting that they had rounded up three security guards of the godown, the IO said it was strange that thieves took away 761 ACs and nobody got wind of it.

The IO said that they tried to procure CCTV footage of the cameras installed at the godown but two CCTV cameras installed at the exit and the entry points were not working. He added that now they would procure CCTV footage of the cameras installed at other godowns located near the crime spot.

The IO said that they had asked the company to submit all the bills and the documents related to the insurance of the air conditioners.

