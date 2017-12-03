NCRB data: 13 FIRs against UT Police in 2016 against 15 in 2015

CHANDIGARH POLICE seems to have improved in figures only when it comes to FIRs registered against them.

According to an official data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in 2016, 13 criminal cases were registered against the UT Police in 2016, down from the 15 in 2015. But, when it comes to the arrest of policemen and submitting chargesheet against them in court, the NCRB data revealed that in 2015, 18 police personnel were arrested and 12 had been charge-sheeted for complaints against them whereas in 2016, 14 policemen were arrested and 16 charge-sheeted.

The data further revealed that while only one police official was convicted and eight were acquitted by the district court in 2015, three were convicted and nine acquitted in 2016.

According to sources, apart from serious allegations of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act, people have accused the police of rude behaviour and attitude problems.

In several cases, complainants have even approached the Central Bureau of Investigation and then the CBI sleuths have nabbed the cops red-handed for bribery and other cases that led to the suspension of the accused police personnel.

The booked police personnel were of the rank of constable, head constable, assistant sub-inspector and

sub-inspector.

The departmental probes against all of them are still pending with the police department. Recently, DIG Dr O P Mishra reinstated 20 police personnel, including four SIs, who were facing criminal charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

They were reinstated because the departmental enquiry against them had been pending for more than two years.

1,825 cases pending probe

The 2016 NCRB data revealed that 1,825 cases of the 2,996 registered from previous years have been pending investigation. UT Police has also submitted a chargesheet in 1,697 cases while 2,816 cases have been disposed of.

