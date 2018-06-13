Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Nayagaon murder: Three PGI workers held, sent to three-day police custody

“We recovered a .32 bore pistol, which was used in the crime, and two live cartridges. The pistol was recovered from Rishab. We are yet to find out from where the accused procured the weapon as the pistol is not licensed,” SP Jagjeet Singh Jalla said.

By: Express News Service | Mohali | Published: June 13, 2018 2:46:13 am
Five persons, including the main accused, are still at large. Old enmity is said to be the reason for the murder.  Superintendent of Police (City) Jagjeet Singh Jalla said that Rishab and Arun were arrested from Khuda Lahora, while Akash from Nada village.  (Representational Image)
The District police arrested three sanitation workers of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man, who worked as a sweeper in its cardiac centre, on June 7. Saurabh alias Mandy was shot dead on June 7 outside his house in Janta colony in Nayagaon. Four bullets were fired at him. The accused, Rishab alias Udu, Arun Gagat alias Noni and Akash Singh, all residents of Nayagaon, were produced in a local court, which remanded them in three-day police custody.

Five persons, including the main accused, are still at large. Old enmity is said to be the reason for the murder. Superintendent of Police (City) Jagjeet Singh Jalla said that Rishab and Arun were arrested from Khuda Lahora, while Akash from Nada village.

“We recovered a .32 bore pistol, which was used in the crime, and two live cartridges. The pistol was recovered from Rishab. We are yet to find out from where the accused procured the weapon as the pistol is not licensed,” Jalla said. Jalla added that Jagman Singh Mann alias Chota Fauji who fired the gun shot at Saurabh was yet to be arrested. Jagman and Akash’s mother Shyamo are at large.

“Jagman, a former Armyman, is a taxi driver. Saurabh had a tiff with Jagman a few days ago, which led to the murder. Since the victim and the accused were working in PGI and they used to live in the same locality, they used to quarrel over trivial issues,” Jalla said. The three arrested men were contractual workers of PGIMER.

Jalla said that Akash is a murder convict. There are assault cases lodged against Rishab at Nayagaon and Sector 11 police stations in Chandigarh.

