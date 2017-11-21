Nayagaon Municipal Council sends 150 notices: GMADA finds illegal colonies in Nayagaon during internal survey

Construction work in full swing at an illegal colony on Mohali border on Monday. Jasbir Malhi Construction work in full swing at an illegal colony on Mohali border on Monday. Jasbir Malhi

Illegal colonies are coming up in some parts of Mohali district despite the ban on construction and commercial activity. This was revealed during an internal survey conducted by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). Following the development, GMADA launched another survey in the Nayagaon area after receiving complaints about illegal construction.

The Municipal Council of Nayagaon has sent 150 notices in three months to people involved in illegal constructions in Nayagaon and its periphery. GMADA Executive Engineer Mahesh Bansal, who is responsible for taking action against illegal construction, said since the Punjab and Haryana High Court had banned commercial construction in Nayagaon a few years ago, no construction can take place without the approval of GMADA or the Nagar Panchayat of Nayagaon.

When asked whether they had knowledge of any illegal constructions, Bansal said they learnt about it last week and they would send their teams to the locations and act as per the law. “Earlier, we ued to remove the constructions when we got to know that some illegal constructions had been carried out in Nadha and Karoran villages,” he stated, adding that some people used to sell the plots and buyers built houses there.

Meanwhile, the Estate Officer of Nayagaon, Chetan Sharma, said though the High Court had banned the construction of houses in some parts of Nadha and Karoran villages, several illegal constructions have come up in the area. “I have sent 150 notices to the owners of houses constructed in the prohibited areas. Many property dealers are involved in the illegal practice. They sell the land at cheaper rates following which people carry out illegal constructions,” he added.

A similar complaint was received from Behlolpur village on the Mohali-Chandigarh border near Maloya. G S Sandhu, who lodged a complaint with the SSP and the Deputy Commissioner, said some people in Behlolpur village had started construction on a plot where the High Court had banned constructions. “These people are selling land without any approval. I have also sent a legal notice to GMADA through my lawyer as they have failed to stop the construction,” Sandhu said.

