Nayagaon death: Three accused confess to having burnt gloves they wore while fishing out body

The three employees of Lt Col B S Sandhu (retd), who fished out the body of 31-year-old Abhishek Guleria from a water tank in the retired officer’s resort under mysterious circumstances on March 24, have confessed having burnt the gloves they wore during the task, a police officer said on Saturday. Police custody of Gurwinder Singh, Tarsem Fauji and Baljinder Singh was extended for three more days on Saturday.

Police sources said during interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had burnt the gloves. “We also inspected the spot, where the gloves were burnt, and seized the samples. The gloves were burnt inside the premises of Forest Hill Resort. Its owner Lt Col B S Sandhu (Rtd) is yet to join the police investigation,” said a source.

Sandhu has failed to join the investigation even seven days after his name being added to the FIR by district police on March 26.

Nayagaon Station House Officer Sub-inspector Bharat Bhushan said the police custody of the three accused was extended for ascertaining the route, which was followed by them while dumping the body of Abhishek in a forest area near Pinjore.

Since the discovery of Abhisekh’s body on March 25, police have failed to establish that how the victim had reached the Forest Hill Resorts. The police are working on a theory that Abhisekh might have encountered some snatchers and he had scaled the wall and entered the premises of Forest Hill Resort. Abhisekh’s wallet was said to be missing from his pocket.

Col Sandhu, meanwhile, might apply for anticipatory bail on Monday.

