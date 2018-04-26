Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife is chief of Punjab Warehousing Corporation

Navjot Kaur Sidhu Navjot Kaur Sidhu

A fortnight after the Punjab government backed the conviction of its Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 murder case during a hearing in the Supreme Court, his namesake wife and former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu was nominated as chairperson of Punjab Warehousing Corporation on Wednesday.

Several Congress MLAs had expressed disappointment over being ignored for a berth in the state Cabinet, which was recently expanded, following which Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had announced he would be accommodating the sulking MLAs as chairpersons of boards and corporations in the state.

The first appointment, however, was made on Wednesday with Sidhu’s wife being handed over the charge of a PSU corporation which has a turnover of Rs 5,200 crore.

Sources said Sidhu had been seeking “adjustment” for his wife, who had sacrificed her Assembly constituency for him after he joined the Congress ahead of Punjab Assembly elections.

The minister Sidhu had reportedly been upset with the CM for the stand the state government took in the Supreme Court in his case. He stayed away from a meeting of tourism department chaired by the CM a few days ago.

But on Wednesday, Sidhu and his wife reached CM’s residence just before the nomination. Amarinder personally handed over the appointment letter to her in presence of Sidhu and Rural Development Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

The appointment has, however, caused some heartburn among the MLAs who were already sulking. “We were hoping we would get some appointment letter. But nobody is thinking about us,” said an MLA from Malwa.

Three SC and BC MLAs, led by Cabinet Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, already met AICC president Rahul Gandhi and expressed apprehension that Dalits may be ignored for posts of boards and corporations. The three-member delegation included deputy speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti and MLA from Tanda, Sangat Singh Gilzian.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App