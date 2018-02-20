Navjot Singh Sidhu’s adviser Dr Amar Singh ‘resigns’

Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had sent Dr Amar Singh’s case to the CM who did not approve of the appointment. (File Photo) Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had sent Dr Amar Singh’s case to the CM who did not approve of the appointment. (File Photo)

Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s adviser Dr Amar Singh resigned Monday. This comes after differences of opinion between the two, sources said. He did not come to his office Monday. Sources said he was working “without the approval” of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu had sent his case to the CM who did not approve of the appointment. Hence, Dr Singh was working without salary for the past eight months. While Amar Singh was not unavailable for comment, Sidhu told The Indian Express, “We have not sent any removal letter. There was an appointment letter given to him. But we have not removed him. If he wants to resign, it is his sweet will. I have so much respect for him that he worked for eight months without pay. I do not think I have got his resignation,” Sidhu said.

