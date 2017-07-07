Navjot Singh Sidhu takes no prisoners, suspends four engineers, wants three IAS officers in dock

At a press meet in Chandigarh Thursday. (Source: Express) At a press meet in Chandigarh Thursday. (Source: Express)

Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday put under suspension four executive engineers in three municipal corporations of the state and wrote to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to issue chargesheets to three IAS officers, posted as Commissioners of these three local bodies during the last fiscal, for allegedly getting executed development works worth Rs 500 crore under urban renewal mission and Hridaya projects without sanction from MCs and Funds and Contract Committees (F and CC).

Those suspended engineers are PK Goel of Amritsar MC, Kulwinder Singh from Jalandhar MC, Pawan Sharma and Dharama Singh from Ludhiana MC.

Sidhu said he had written to the CM to issue a chargesheet to the then commissioners of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana MCs Sonali Giri, GS Khera and Ghanshyam Thori, respectively.

The minister said these officials allotted tenders worth crores of rupees in last fiscal year after a single bid without routing the same through F and CC, as is mandatory as per the MC rules, during the regime of previous SAD-BJP government.

“I have taken action against the EOs. But since issuing a chargesheet to IAS officers does not come under my purview, I have written to the CM,” Sidhu said while addressing the media. He said these irregularities had surfaced during internal investigations by vigilance.

