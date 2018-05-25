Navjot Singh Sidhu’s son among new top legal officers of Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu. Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The Punjab government on Thursday added three additional, 14 assistant and 11 deputy advocate generals to its list of lawyers in the Advocate General’s Office for defending its cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Supreme Court.

Among the fresh inclusions is Karan Singh Sidhu, son of the Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The 29-year-old Karan Sidhu was seen campaigning for his father who contested the 2017 Assembly elections as the Congress candidate in the Amritsar East constituency.

Karan Singh Sidhu has been appointed along with 13 others to the post of assistant advocate general.

Last month, the Punjab government appointed Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu as chairperson of Punjab Warehousing Corporation, but she is yet to assume office.

