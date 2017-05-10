Navjot Singh Sidhu demotes 14 employees of Local Bodies dept

Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu demoted 14 employees posted in local bodies across the state who were promoted by his predecessor Anil Joshi during the fag end of his tenure. All 14 were promoted were promoted as secretaries on December 30, 2016, a month before the elections.

Sidhu ordered their demotion to their original posts as superintendents. An order demoting these employees was passed by the Local Bodies department on Tuesday. The order states that these promotions were arbitrary. Just a few days ago, Sidhu had demoted senior officials of the department who were considered close to Joshi, who has now alleged political vendetta.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now