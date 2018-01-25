Navjot Sidhu’s actions challenge Rahul Gandhi’s authority: SAD

Navjot Singh Sidhu Navjot Singh Sidhu

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said that Local Bodies minister Navjot Sidhu had “directly challenged the authority of Congress president Rahul Gandhi by opposing the appointments of mayors done by the Congress president and insisting that he should have had the final say in making these appointments”.

In a statement, former minister and SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said it was strange that the state minister was not even ready to adhere to the authority of the Congress president. “This is amply proved from the manner in which Navjot Sidhu boycotted the meeting held to elect the mayor in Amritsar and even forced councillors loyal to him to boycott the meeting,” said Cheema.

“Holding elections is the responsibility of the state government. But the decision on whom to appoint mayor of a particular corporation is that of the Congress party. Navjot has not challenged a policy decision. He has challenged a party decision. He has even aired his perceived grievance in public. He has in this process challenged Rahul Gandhi’s control over the Punjab Congress as well as the Congress party. This is not expected from any state minister,” he added.

