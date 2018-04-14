Sidhu should have resigned on moral grounds: Shiromani Akali Dal

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia also accused the Congress government in Punjab of trying to shield Sidhu and not seeking more punishment. (Express file photo) Addressing a press conference here on Friday, former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia also accused the Congress government in Punjab of trying to shield Sidhu and not seeking more punishment. (Express file photo)

Demanding immediate dismissal of Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from Punjab cabinet, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday said that the cricketer-turned-politician should have himself resigned on moral grounds after the state government’s endorsement of his conviction in a road rage case of December 1988, resulting in the death of a man.

“The continued presence of Sidhu in the Punjab cabinet is not only utterly untenable on moral grounds, but is also a grave legal and constitutional absurdity, mocking the Constitution of India. He cannot remain a member of a government, which is seeking a judicial endorsement to punish him for murdering an old, innocent and helpless person. This has created the strangest situation in the history of independent India,” said the SAD in a statement.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia also accused the Congress government in Punjab of trying to shield Sidhu and not seeking more punishment. “While Bishnoi community has been seeking more punishment for (actor) Salman Khan in a black buck poaching case, Punjab government is not serious in getting justice, fielding junior-most counsel in the Supreme Court. It did not seek enhancement of the punishment from the three years awarded by the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” Majithia said.

Majithia added Sidhu was now saying that he had been “back-stabbed”. “A match fixing is coming to fore. Now, the story is getting clear,” Majithia, accompanied by SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema and party leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal, said.

The Akali leaders alleged there was clearly “a secret deal” of the Congress leaders with Sidhu before the elections and demanded that the minister should make that public.

