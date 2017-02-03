Naunihal properties in TN, Andhra: HC notice to CBI, ED, Punjab Vigilance Bureau

TAKING UP a petition seeking a CBI probe into the allegations against Punjab Inspector General of Police Naunihal Singh and his kin amassing properties worth crores through benami transactions in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday issued notices to four respondents — CBI, Punjab Vigilance Bureau, Naunihal Singh, his father-in-law and former Haryana advocate general Hawa Singh Hooda. Hearing a petition filed by Ludhiana resident Jaswinder Pal Singh Walia, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Shiavax Jal Vazifdar and Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal directed all the respondents to file their replies by March 29. Others who have been issued notices include Naunihal’s brother and Gujarat cadre IAS officer Roopwant Singh, Directorate of Enforcement and Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

It was on July 6, 2015, that the High Court on Walia’s petition had directed the Punjab Vigilance Bureau director to conduct a detailed probe into the allegations within six months and if required to take further appropriate action in the case. The Vigilance Bureau had given a clean chit to Naunihal and his kin but now Walia in his petition has alleged that the Vigilance Bureau had conducted a one-sided inquiry and given a clean chit to Naunihal and his aides. Walia has sought directions to set aside the Vigilance Bureau’s inquiry report and to hand over the case to the CBI and the ED for further investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Money Laundering Act. The petitioner in his 1,635-page petition has also attached sale deeds of the properties purchased by Naunihal and his kin in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The petitioner has mentioned that the Vigilance Bureau report’s para 17.1 though mentions “an individual can own only 37.3 acres of dry land under the Land Ceiling Act of Tamil Nadu and that Sh. Naunihal Singh owns 49.67 acres of dry land but still fails to initiate any action on him and his aides”.

Walia has submitted that the Vigilance Bureau’s report mentions that Naunihal owns 17.39 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh. But it is factually incorrect as is apparent from sub-para (xi) of para no. 71 wherein the Vigilance Bureau director has mentioned that “Naunihal Singh has further given intimation under Rule 16 of the All India (Conduct) rules 1968, to the Punjab government regarding purchase of 52 acres of land in district Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh for a sum of Rs 32 lakh”.

The petitioner has alleged that similarly 30 acres of land is owned by Naunihal’s brother Roopwant Singh in Andhra Pradesh and two-acre land at Dera Bassi which is worth more than Rs 3 crore and 50 acre land is owned by Joga Singh, paternal uncle of Naunihal, in Andhra Pradesh. However, the Vigilance Bureau has given no credence to these astonishing facts and figures, reads the petition.

The petitioner has submitted that he came in contact with Naunihal in 2002 when he was Ludhiana SSP and alleged that Naunihal gradually allured him to invest money with him in multi-crore land projects in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh but his land is currently in illegal possession of Naunihal. He has submitted that due to this, cross- FIRs have been registered by him and Naunihal.