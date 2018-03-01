National Science Day: ‘India’s backwardness can be attributed to backwardness in pursuit of science’

DURING A brief recollection of the development of science in India, NASI fellow Prof Ajoy Ghatak on Wednesday highlighted the Mission to Mars, nuclear energy and Green Revolution as the prime achievements of India in the field of scientific research. However, he also spoke about the challenges faced by science in modern India during a talk on ‘Raman Effect and a brief history of development of science in India’ on National Science Day at CSIR-CSIO.

“Ten manual scavengers died in Delhi’s sewers last year which is a national shame. But, we as Indians, are preoccupied with everyday superstition,” he said, displaying a slide with news clips on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The National Science Day is observed on February 28 every year as on this day scientist C V Raman discovered the Raman Effect in 1928, for which he was awarded the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physics.

Prof Ghatak reiterated theoretical physicist Albert Einstein’s views on religion and theology. He said Einstein believed in the “infinite power of creation and had no belief in the theology that rewards good and punishes evil”.

He started the presentation by talking about learned personalities and prime educational institutions in India’s past that promoted scientific temper and encouraged new inventions. However, he said science soon succumbed to religious orthodoxism as schools of learning turned into madrasas and gurukuls fell victim to orthodox Vedantism.

“It is true that even today, India’s backwardness can be attributed to backwardness in the pursuit of science. The younger generation has to wake up as the world faces new challenges in peace and human security,” he added. He said “we should not concern ourselves with where a mandir or a mosque should be built. Education, especially of women, will help us progress”.

“My family calls me an atheist, but I tell them that the only religion that they have to follow is that of compassion. There are so many who do not even have one-tenth of what we have,” he added.

Prof Ghatak is a legend in the area of optics and photonics. He started his talk by explaining the Raman Effect and its use in the latest fibre technology. Before the talk, he visited laboratories and praised the demonstration of Divyanayan, a portable reading machine for the blind, pesticide spraying system, earthquake warning system and other versions of the head-up display.

Prof R K Sinha, director, CSIO, said this year the theme of National Science Day was ‘science and technology for a sustainable future’. All the CSIO labs were open to the public even as students from schools, colleges and universities interacted with scientists and got exposure to technologies available and being pursued at CSIO.

