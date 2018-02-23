National Highway 21: Slow land acquisition could lead to delay in completion of Kharar flayover

The completion of the Kharar flyover could be delayed by a year due to the slow process of acquiring properties located along National Highway 21. A district administration team also met the owners of the properties and told them to vacate them so that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) could remove the structures and build the flyover.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurpreet Kaur Sapra also constituted the committees of revenue officials to know the problems of the owners of the properties. The committees started work on Thursday. As the work of removing the outer walls of the ESI dispensary and the Kharar tehsil complex is yet to be completed, the pillars have not come up on the road. Officials said they have sent the letter to the health department, which will then ask the Public Works Department to remove the walls.

Some part of the Kharar court complex also comes under the road which is to be acquired but work is also not complete.

Mohali Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Dr R P Singh and Project Director K L Sachdeva visited the spot and met the owners of the properties. The property owners also shared their problems with both the officers.

The SDM said they have spoken to the owners of the properties and asked them to vacate so that the process of land acquisition could be completed without delay.

There are 500 sites, which mostly consist of old shops or houses which were built on the main road. NHAI had released the compensation amount for the 270 construction sites to the district administration while the rest is yet to be released. The delay was caused for not acquiring the land on time.

The deadline for completion of the 7.3 km-long Kharar flyover from Phase 6 to Kharar bridge, which connects it with the Kharar-Morinda and Kharar-Kurali roads, is June 2019. Owing to the delay in land acquisition, the work of completing the flyover could be extended till 2020.

