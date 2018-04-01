Nanak Shah Fakir movie controversy: SGPC, Akal Takht Jathedar caught on wrong foot over nod

Nanak Shah Fakir movie based on the life of Guru Nanak Dev. Nanak Shah Fakir movie based on the life of Guru Nanak Dev.

Both Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) and Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh have been caught on the wrong foot for allegedly ignoring the norms while giving clearance to upcoming movie Nanak Shah Fakir based on the life of Guru Nanak Dev.

Talking to The Indian Express, former SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar said, “It was during my first tenure from 2001 to 2003 that SGPC executive committee had passed a resolution that no one will be allowed to play the characters of 10 Sikh gurus, their parents, their wives and children in movies.”

Echoing similar views , Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh admitted, “Dharam Parchar Committee and Akal Takht had taken a decision that roles of 10 gurus and their family members cannot be played by real life actress in movies.”

What happened in contradiction to norms

In a letter dated January 22, 2015, addressed to Sikka, the producer of the move, Gurbachan Singh wrote, “The film made by you on the teaching and life of Guru Nanak Dev and six religion titled Nanak Shah Fakir is praiseworthy, we congratulate you. This is a fine example of promotion of Sikh faith. May the almighty Shri Guru Hargobind Sahib bless you and grant you success in life and religious cause.”

The SGPC’s approval to the movie on May 13, 2016, reads, “It is in the continuation of the letter number 31424 and now after film is seen by the appointed committee of Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee, we have no objection in granting you permission to release the movie Nanak Shah Fakir.”

Approval given to movie was wrong: SGPC

After the controversy, SGPC spokesman Daljit Singh Bedi, said, “Now SGPC has revoked all the correspondence in this regard. So it is obvious that approval given to movie was wrong. It should not have been given. As of now, SGPC has revoked all the letters related to permission to the movie, so now this matter should be considered as closed.”

‘I gave appreciation letter but not to release movie’

Taking a U-turn on the letter addressed to the producer, Jathedar said, “Yes, I had watched the movie. I had also given him the letter praising his effort. But there was, ofcourse, some objectionable material and I had asked him to clear these objections. Then he started lobbying to clear the movie. He went to several leaders. I received many phone calls in his support.”

He further added, “My letter to Sikka was not to grant release of the movie. My letter was only praising his effort. It should be condemned if he has used the letter to get the movie released.”

“Avatar Singh Makkar knew about approval, Mehta and Bedi didn’t mention about norms,” said. secretary Harcharan Singh

Releasing a press not on the behalf of SGPC on Thursday late, Bedi had said that then former SGPC Secretary Harcharan Singh had signed the approval of the movie. Former SGPC president Avtar Singh Makkar had also claimed that he had no knowledge about the approval letter given to the movie. “To straighten the record, it is stated that Sikka had approached SGPC for the clearance of the film towards its release. The then president SGPC Avtar Singh Makkar constituted a committee headed by SGPC Executive member Rajinder Singh Mehta, Bavinder Singh Jaura, Diljit Singh Bedi, Simarjit Singh and myself,” Harcharan said.

