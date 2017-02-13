Nabha jailbreak: Gurpreet Singh Sekhon got ‘Aadhaar card, driving licence’ made in Haryana, says police

Nabha jailbreak Mastermind Gurpreet Singh Sekhon. Nabha jailbreak Mastermind Gurpreet Singh Sekhon.

THE NABHA jailbreak mastermind, gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, had managed to get documents such as Aadhaar card and driving licence made from Haryana on the fictitious identity of “Kapil Sharma”. Revealing this, one of the investigators told The Indian Express that Sekhon’s wife and mother had also met him in Indore where he lived for some time after the jailbreak. Sekhon was arrested from a house at Dhudike village in Moga district on Sunday with three others, two of whom were part of the group of armed gangsters who carried out the Nabha jailbreak on November 27 last year to free four gangsters as two terrorists tagged along.

The investigator said besides Indore, after the jailbreak, Sekhon lived in places like Kota and Udaipur while being on the run before arriving in Punjab on February 5 or 6. “Sikh accomplices of Sekhon who were arrested with him also had fake identity documents in Hindu names,” he said.

On being questioned why Khalistani terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo was tagged along in the jailbreak of the gangsters, Sekhon said Mintoo had promised to help them flee abroad, the investigator said referring to the initial interrogation of Sekhon.

“Sekhon said during interrogation that he was planning to flee abroad and took along Mintoo in the jailbreak escape as he had promised to help him flee the country,” the investigator said. One of the six inmates who had escaped from maximum security Nabha jail, Kulpreet Singh Neeta Deol, was earlier arrested from Indore. The investigator, however, said that Deol and Sekhon were “not directly in touch with each other” and “lived separately in Indore”.

“A third person was a link between the two. But, due to the ongoing investigation, we will prefer not to reveal the identity of that third person,” said the investigator, adding that the revelation of that person’s identity could jeopardise the investigation. Responding to a query, the investigator said, “Interrogations so far do not establish any link of the gangsters with the Maur mandi blast.”