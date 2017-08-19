Murmurs of dissent in Congress over govt move to mark Longowal’s death anniversary

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

MURMURS OF dissent are being heard in the ruling Congress over the state government observing former Akali Dal president late Sant Harchand Singh Longowal’s 32nd assassination anniversary on August 20 as his martyrdom day at his native Longowal town.

While Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered the obervance of martyrdom day, many in the Congress are unhappy as Longowal was linked to the Akali Dal. Longowal was gunned down by militants in 1985, a month after he signed the historic Punjab Accord, with then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, also known as the Rajiv-Longowal Accord. Incidentally, August 20 happens to be Rajiv’s birthday, too.

Amarinder’s affinity to Longowal is well known. Both were together in the Akali Dal and later Longowal was described as the “most sensible” of Akali leaders for having signed the Punjab Accord for peace during the days of militancy. Also, Amarinder was liaising with Longowal on behalf of Rajiv Gandhi before the accord. When Amarinder resigned from Parliament and Congress in protest against Operation Blue Star to flush out terrorists from the Golden Temple and joined Akali Dal, Longowal was president of the outfit. The slain leader was also known to be close to Jejis, the maternal grandparents of Amarinder.

The government is organising a function at Dana Mandi in Longowal and opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) would bring out a rally at the playground of a private school and is expecting a Union minister to address it.

The government has assigned Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot to address the function. Besides the district adminstration of Sangrur, the local Congress unit has been asked to make the function a success. Sources, however, say amid murmurs of dissent that it could just turn into a low-key affair.

A Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, said, “The CM may have a soft corner for Longowal, but why should the state observe a function when he was still considered an Akali Dal icon. It could be a government function but it is not a Congress function.”

This is not for the first time that silent protests are being heard in the Congress camp. During Amarinder’s last term from 2002-2007, too, Longowal’s anniversary was observed. In 2002, a lot of hue and cry was raised by Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, then Amarinder baiter, and former Pradesh Congress president H S Hanspal. The matter had reached the high command also. Barring Amarinder’s regime, the Congress government in Punjab has never observed the anniversary.

Incidentally, former CM Parkash Singh Badal, too, had distanced himself from Longowal during the signing of the accord. He also stayed away from his anniversary for many years in the 1990s till SAD started observing the anniversary after all factions of Akalis united.

