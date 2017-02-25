Murder attempt on financier: Chandigarh cops recover blanket used by assailant

THE INVESTIGATION agency probing the case of murder attempt on financier Karan Singh Phelwan on Friday recovered from Burail in Sector 45 a white blanket used by one of the assailants for hiding the double barrel gun.

Karan suffered two bullet injuries. PGI doctors removed one bullet from his arm and some bullet pellets from one of his legs in a two-hour-long operation. Police sources said although Karan claimed that the assailants were unknown to him, there were chances that the assailants were known to the victim because before shooting, they were engaged in heated arguments with him. Before opening the fire, one of the assailants had hit Karan on his face with the butt of his double barrel gun. The incident took place on February 22.

Police suspect an extramarital affair was behind the murder attempt on Karan. Sources said the police were verifying the antecedents of Karan’s wife and of another woman, who is married to a suspended Chandigarh Police constable but staying separately.

Three unknown assailants attacked financier Karan and fired three bullets outside his office at Burail village in Sector 45 on Wednesday night. The financier got injured in his leg and one arm and was rushed to GMCH-32 from where he was referred to PGI. A case of attempt to murder and under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 34 police station.