Municipal Corporation ropes in Chandigarh firm for parks

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has roped in a private company of Chandigarh for maintenance of parks in the city. The company will soon start work, said MC officials. MC had recently taken over 540 parks from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

According to information, two companies, Kartikiye Electricals and Oasis, had applied. Finally, work was allocated to Kartikiye Electricals. The company would be responsible for the maintenance of all parks. The other company, Oasis, failed in its bid on technical grounds.

Confirming the development, Senior Deputy Mayor Rishab Jain said work orders would be issued soon and the MC would monitor the day-to-day work report of the company. He added that following the MC’s decision, the parks will be better maintained now. “It will be good if the company maintains the parks. We will take a daily report of the working and we have asked the councillors to keep a check on the employees of the company,” Jain added.

The MC officials also said that now residents of the city could lodge their complaints regarding problems at the parks on the helpline 18001370007 from 9 am to 5 pm. The company has already installed swings at the parks.

Meanwhile, GMADA had asked the MC to open a separate account for payment of maintenance fees to the civic body. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between GMADA and MC that the former would pay Rs 50 crore to the MC annually for the maintenance of parks and some sectors, which were transferred to MC this year. Earlier, most of the parks in the city were under GMADA. Later, due to poor maintenance, the municipal councillors demanded that the parks be transferred to the MC.

