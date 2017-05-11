Municipal Corporation plans to grade community centres in Chandigarh

COMMUNITY CENTRES across Chandigarh would soon be categorised into different grades and grading would be according to facilities available there. Sources said the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation was thinking of imposing rates for booking according to the grading of the community centres.

The community centres, including the new ones to be constructed with the best facilities like a sound-proof hall, gyms and air-conditioned rooms, would be put in the first category. Those in the colonies will be put in another category. While the community centres with medium-level facilities would be in another category.

Councillor and former mayor Arun Sood, who is a member of the committee that manages community centres, said, “We will be discussing it in the House if rates can be imposed according to the grades. It is a matter of discussion among all the councillors.”

If things go according to plan, community centres in the top grade would have a high rate of booking charges as the civic body plans to generate revenue.

There are 44 community centres in the city. New ones are coming up in sectors 37, 38 West, 43, 50, 56. Sound-proof halls are recommended in this.

Also, there are proposals to dismantle community centres which are in a bad shape. Due to funds crunch at the MC, the UT Administration has agreed to build the community centres and then hand over maintenance to the MC.

The committee, managing the community centres, has also recommended that loud music by DJs won’t be allowed outside the lawn. A report in this regard would be taken up by the house for discussion along with the grading issue.

The civic body has already allowed serving of liquor at the community centres after the UT Administration exempted the MC from paying the requisite fee for serving liquor at a community centre.

