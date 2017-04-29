Municipal Corporation meeting: BJP councillors object as XEN loses his cool

Councillors at the Municipal Corporation meeting in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. Sahil Walia Councillors at the Municipal Corporation meeting in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. Sahil Walia

BJP COUNCILLORS were at loggerheads with the officials on Friday when an executive engineer lost his cool and stated that it was the officials who had to decide where the work had to be carried out. The situation went to such an extent that Municipal Commissioner Baldeo Purushartha had to apologise on behalf of officials to the councillors. BJP councillor Davesh Moudgil was talking about the unclean environment in his ward and how he had been requesting the officials to send the super suction machine there to clean the sewer. Moudgil told the executive engineer concerned, B K Dhawan, that for the last three months he had been requesting deployment of the super suction machine once in his ward.

On this, Dhawan stated that it was he who had to decide where the super suction machine needs to be sent first. After this statement of Dhawan, Moudgil and other councillors flew into a rage and questioned the tone and tenor of the official. They even raised an objection that while they were saying all this, Dhawan was conveniently sitting and smiling. BJP councillor Bharat Kumar got up and even narrated an incident of his ward which happened a few days ago in which a high-tension wire fell on a cow which died. Kumar said that when he called up Superintendent M S Kamboj, the latter said that the vehicle that was to be sent to lift the dead animal was sent to Panchkula. “When I said the corporation must be having other vehicle too, Kamboj said ‘Nagar nigam ke pass kuch bhi nahi hai (MC has nothing)’. Is this the way to reply? The officials must know that we are not getting personal work done but it is for the people,” added Kumar.

As the matter heated up, Municipal Commissioner Purushartha intervened and said that he apologised. In his 15-minute address, Purushartha said, “Whatever has happened is really unfortunate. I apologise on behalf of the official. I keep telling them in the meetings that there should be no aggression while talking. The conduct should be polite. At the same time, I would refer to the issue of staff crunch here as sometimes things go beyond human capability and one gets burdened.” In the defence of the officials, Purushartha said that the officials were working till 8 pm and because there was limited staff, they were overworked. When Moudgil said in a sarcastic manner that the commissioner was a good orator as he had combined both the issues, the commissioner stated that when he had apologised, the issue should have ended then and there.

As the commissioner stated that in foreign countries, nobody could even call the officials after their work hours got over and here the staff was working till late, Moudgil said, “No problem, you can issue the orders saying not to respond after 5 pm, but my duty for people is for 24 hours.” On this, the commissioner retorted saying that for politicians, it was a 24-hour job as they need to serve people and see their future prospects as well.

