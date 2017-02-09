Municipal Corporation confirms 7-minute chopper rides at Rose Festival, picks firm

The choppers will fly at a height of 600 to 700 feet. Six people can be accommodated at one time, officials said. (Source: Express) The choppers will fly at a height of 600 to 700 feet. Six people can be accommodated at one time, officials said. (Source: Express)

IT’S OFFICIAL. Two helicopters will take the visitors on ‘high-flying’ rides at the much-awaited Rose festival for a duration of seven minutes, for Rs 3,500 per person. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Wednesday finalised the company that will organise the rides. The civic body selected Green Hawk Air Pvt Ltd, said joint commissioner

Shilpy Pattar.

The helicopters, Eurocopter AS350 B3, will take off from Sector 17 parade ground and will cover Sukhna Lake, Sector 17 plaza and Rose Garden as part of the route. The rides will start at 9 am and will be available till 5.30 pm. The distribution of tickets will start from February 10 at Elante Mall, DT Mall, Punjab stores sector 9, Hot millions, Sector 17. These will be available on the spot too.

This company has organised helicopter rides at Kedarnath, Badrinath and Amarnath. The Rose festival will be from February 17 to February 19 at the Rose Garden, Sector 16.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Col Anil Raj, who owns the company, said, “The choppers will fly at a height of 600 to 700 feet. Six people can be accommodated at one time. We will also have a colour coding system to give time slots to people beforehand to avoid rush at one point of time.”

He added, “As per the plans, the helicopters will take off from the parade ground and land at the parade ground itself. As this is the first time in Chandigarh, we too are excited. “

The two helicopters would be parked at the airport after the flying ends. Two ex-army pilots would be the ones who would fly the Eurocopters.

The company will take requisite permissions from the DGCA and Air Traffic Control tower and other authorities

concerned. Taking a cue from the helicopter rides at the Surajkund fest, the corporation had planned to have similar rides in Chandigarh to make the Rose festival special.

The civic body is also planning to offer a free trip to the newly wed couples who win a competition at the fest. There are going to be 13 food stalls at the Rose garden for attraction of people.

Preparations have already begun at the Rose garden. There are 830 varieties of roses at the rose garden spread across 40 acre area. According to officials of the horticulture department, there are 1,400 flower beds and nearly 40,000 plants.