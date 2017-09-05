Multi-crore scam in allotting tenders: VB frames charges against former chief engineer of GMADA, 4 others

THE PUNJAB Vigilance Bureau on Monday submitted the chargesheet in a local court against former chief engineer of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) Surinder Pal Singh, alias Pehalwan, his wife, mother and two of his accomplices. All the accused were charged under sections 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 463 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating ) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 13 (1) (d) and 13 (2) of the the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA). The accused were booked by the VB in June.

Apart from Surinderpal, his wife Mandeep Kaur and mother Swaranjeet Kaur, two private contractors Gurmejh Singh Gill and Rohit too were charged by the investigating agency.

The VB chargesheet mentioned that Surinder Pal amassed wealth from unknown sources and he benefited some companies and misused his official power to give contracts to favour his aides.

The chargesheet said that Surinder Pal had also sub-let the construction work of 200-foot-wide airport road joining junction 73/74 to NH 21 on Chandigarh-Kharar road amounting to Rs 645 crore by flouting all rules.

The chargeheet said that during Surinder Pal’s tenure, more than 200 development works amounting to Rs 1,030 crore were allotted to various contractors out of which works worth Rs 230 crore were allotted to Ek Onkar firm. The firm’s promoter-director Gurmejh Singh Gill, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, who owns 50 per cent shares, Mohit Kumar, also a resident of Ludhiana, who owns 50 per cent shares in the company, were also charged.

The VB investigation revealed that Surinder Pal and Gurmejh Singh Gill knew each other as the latter worked under him as JE when he was holding charge of Mandi Board Ludhiana. Mohit’s father too worked under Surinder Pal.

The chargesheet explained that Surinder Pal has allotted works to the tune of Rs 14 crore to Ek Onkar firm from 2011 to 2013 and the same had got another work of Rs 37 crore to get work experience when Surinder Pal joined GMADA.

